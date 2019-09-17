Procession brings Capt. Michael Bell home to Farmington

A procession on Tuesday brought fallen firefighter Capt. Michael Bell home to Farmington from Augusta.

Bell was killed Monday in an explosion at a building on Route 2 in Farmington. Seven others were injured in the blast.

His body was taken to the State Medical Examiner's Office on Monday and brought Tuesday to a funeral home in Farmington.

Firefighters and other first responders from across the area lined up outside the funeral home to salute Bell as his body was brought inside.