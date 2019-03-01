Prison for Warren man in high speed chase, crash in Skowhegan

A man from Warren who led police on a high speed chase from Athens to Skowhegan will spend the next four years in prison.

44-year-old Paul Mills was sentenced last month for driving under the influence with prior convictions, passing a road block and eluding an officer.

Deputies say last October, Mills stole a Corvette from Dover-Foxcroft.

They spotted Mills in Athens and he took off, reaching speeds of up to 75 miles per hour.

Deputies blocked roads and laid down spike mats.

But Mills continued driving until he hit a mini-van head-on, on Island Avenue in Skowhegan.

