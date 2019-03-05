Princeton woman wanted for theft and burglary

Maine State Police are seeking the public's assistance in locating a woman wanted in connection with a burglary and theft case from November of 2018.

Authorities say the public helped them to identify a female pictured in a surveillance photo as 20-year old Taylor Smiley of Princeton.

According to Maine State Police, on November 15th of last year, a search warrant was executed on a residence in Indian Township. A single shot 410 gauge shotgun that was stolen from the camp was recovered inside the residence. The television that had been stolen from the camp was recovered a few days prior. 20 year old Michael Phelps, 20, of Princeton was arrested for Burglary and Theft of a Firearm. Phelps has since plead guilty to Theft of a Firearm. He was sentenced to 3 years in prison, with all but 6 months suspended, and 3 years probation.

Last month, Smiley was indicted by a Penobscot County Grand Jury for Burglary and Theft. An arrest warrant is active and the Maine State Police is asking for the public’s help again to locate her. Smiley is believed to be in the Princeton area. If you have knowledge of her whereabouts, contact the Troop E Barracks at 207-973-3700.