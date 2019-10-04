Princeton man accused of causing fire in Hampden

Investigators say a fire in Hampden was intentionally set. A man's been arrested.

35-year-old Mark Roussel is charged with arson for a fire that destroyed a house on Main Road South Monday night.

In addition to allegedly setting the fire, police say Roussel is accused of sexually assaulting a woman in the home before he allegedly set the fire.

She was not the only one in the home, a child was as well, according to authorities.

He was arrested Wednesday at his home in Princeton.

Fire crews arrived to find flames coming from the garage area which quickly spread to the house

Police say the two story home is owned by one of Roussel's friends.

They say Roussel frequently stayed there.

