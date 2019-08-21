Princeton girl finds healing connection through farm animals

It's clear Penni Theriault loves children. She's been caring for little ones for 31 years in her Princeton home at her daycare, Lots of Tots.

"We've changed it up a lot from what it looked like ten years ago to what it looks like today."

She began looking for a different way of doing things when she noticed the kids loving their tablets more than playing outside. That's how ZBaby Farm was born.

"I really like it because you get to interact with a lot of animals."

The connection between the kids and the animals has been incredible. Especially for Zoey, that connection goes even deeper.

"It's been amazing. When we got her, she was two days and two months old."

Seven years ago, on Christmas Eve, Penni and her family got a phone call that changed their lives forever.

"We used to be foster parents, and we just got a call one day saying that there was a sick baby and wanted to know if we would consider taking her. My son, who's 30, said, 'it's a baby and it's Christmas. We go get her. I fell in love the minute they put her in my arms."

Looking at Zoey now, you'd never know the struggle she went through. She was born substance dependent.

"She was going through withdrawals, and it was hard. The first couple of weeks were really difficult."

Zoey went through two years of intense physical therapy and multiple surgeries, but none of that stopped her from becoming the little girl she is today. Next to her family, who eventually adopted her, these animals have been a key component to Zoey's development.

"The doctor said find something she was interested in and cultivate that. Now she is a strong, confident little girl. Sometimes a little bit too confident."

"Watching her evolve and take to something has been really great," says Sue Provencher, Zoey's riding.

Now she's just a little girl who loves teaching her friends and others about animals here at her farm.

"My husband and I never thought we wanted to be parents again at 50. It's the best thing we've ever done."

You can see Zoey in action this weekend where she'll be showing her goats at the Windsor Fairgrounds. There will be updates on the ZBaby Farm Facebook page.

Penni says their door is always open if anyone would like to talk to them about fostering and adoption.