Princeton family still grateful for precious gift eight years later

A Princeton family celebrates Christmas like most families with presents under the tree, meals, and time spent with family.

But they celebrated Christmas Eve a bit differently thanks an early gift they got eight years ago.

Morgan Sturdivant has the story.

"There was a small house in Main Street in Princeton. And inside there lived a family that just couldn't possibly imagine that their lives were about to be forever changed. It was Christmas Eve and their little house was filled with the sights and the sounds and the smells of the holiday."

Penni Theriault's favorite Christmas story is the one about her own family. It's a story that began about eight years ago.

"It was the day before Christmas about 2 o'clock in the afternoon we get a phone call."

You see, Penni and her husband Mark are foster parents and that call was about a two-month old baby girl who needed help.

" My son said, mom, it's Christmas. And it's a baby. We go get her."

That's when they met Zoey who they fell in love with and decided to adopt.

She knows that she has another mom and another dad out there but she likes to think because it was Christmas Eve that Santa brought her.

Penni decided to write their story with her daughter. It's called the Christmas Present.

The Christmas present by Penny Terrio

It's become a way to talk to others about just how worthwhile opening their homes and their hearts to fostering and adoption can be.

They've even made copies to give to people and you can see there's something attached to it, a little present that comes with it. And if you're one of the lucky people to receive one of these you get this special gift from Zoe and her family it's a lot of fun to open. You get a snowflake necklace that has special meaning.

"The night that Zoey came my husband gave me this little diamond snowflake necklace. It was perfect. It was the perfect gift because we had no idea when we bought it that there was a baby coming."

It's a Christmas story they love to share.

I try not to get teary every time I read it because it's Zoey's story and how, in our mind, we like this think there was some Christmas magic that happened that night.

Their story includes many treasured friends who have helped along way away. Like Rhonda, who has known Zoey since she was a baby and bonded over their love for animals especially horses.

"It's been a boost to humanity that love can change a child's life but more so that a child like Zoe can change our lives."

A life Penni never expected especially after raising her two older kids.

"We have a whole new light in our live. We got the most incredible gift eight years ago and I can't imagine our live being any better than what it is right now."

What makes this the best Christmas story is there is no ending.