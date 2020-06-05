Pride organizations come together to host virtual events

June marks Pride Month and usually Bangor Pride is busy preparing for a lot of celebrations.

But because of the pandemic, organizers have had to cancel in-person events - including the Bangor Pride Parade.

Instead they are working on holding virtual events.

They have connected with other Pride organizations across the state and have created Pride Across Maine.

The hope is to bring everyone together despite COVID-19.

Sarah Haas says, “We didn’t always have these rights, I couldn’t always get married. I think it’s so so important that we look to the past and use that to build on the future. Making sure we are getting together, we are talking about the issues that effect our community.”

Organizers are planning for a variety of events through August.

To see a list, visit pride across Maine. org.