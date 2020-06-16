Pride 2020 is being celebrated in a new way across the state

The Pride celebration for the LGBTQ community in Maine is still happening, it just looks a little different this year.

That's the message officials with Maine's Health Equity Alliance want to share.

This year it's not Bangor Pride, Hallowell Pride or any others. It's Pride Across Maine and it's all summer.

Because of the pandemic, Pride event organizers across the state have banded together to offer virtual celebrations and some in-person as they're deemed safe.

Favorite events like the drag story hour and the pride parade will be done virtually.

Events are scheduled through August, including a special one in Bangor on July 7th.

That date marks the day that Charlie Howard, a Bangor man was murdered for his homosexuality.

"Bangor we're going to be doing a Charlie Howard memorial. We do that every year but this year because we have expanded it into the entirety of the summer, it's going to be on the actual day that Charlie Howard was murdered. We are going to have a socially distanced walk from where he attended church down to his memorial here and I'm expecting that to be super powerful," says Sarah Haas of Health Equity Alliance.

The city of Bangor paints a rainbow crosswalk along the Charlie Howard Memorial Bridge each year during pride.

Organizers say that though things are different, they hope the virtual activities allow even more people to participate in Pride events.

To view a list of events you can visit prideacrossmaine.org.