Prevention and Recovery cabinet meets for the first time, discusses ways their departments are fighting opioid crisis

About two months ago, Democratic Governor Janet Mills signed an executive order creating the Prevention and Recovery Cabinet.

They met for the first time Wednesday morning.

"The first step in addressing this is turning around the attitudes, the stigma that's associated with substance abuse disorder -- changing that around -- bringing people out in the open to talk about how this came about and how can we change things," said Mills.

Representatives from every state cabinet department gave updates on what they're doing in regards to the opioid crisis.

"Even though some good work has gone on in Maine, it's gone on in silos," said Director of Opioid Response Gordon Smith, who conducted the meeting. "And one the reasons that I'm the first Director of Opioid Response is to break down those silos and to be fairly disruptive in state government, and say no, we're going to do this together. You may not have ever worked with this particular department before, but we're doing this together."

Some of the steps taken thus far to fight the crisis are distributing narcan across the state, hiring more recovery coaches, and bringing treatment into jails.

"We have to get at the root cause of this, and we're working with our Center for Disease Control and Prevention on education campaigns in schools, in the workplace, and against stigma so people do get in the doors and get treatment," said Department of Health and Human Services Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew.

We're told ideas that come out of these meetings will help inform the administration on initiatives they plan to pursue.

"I'm very impressed with the attitude of the commissioners and the senior staff that they get it, and we're going to save a lot of lives," said Smith.

"We're here for you," said Lambrew, speaking to the cabinet. "We have the experts, the resources, the support. So as you all are considering your activities in your different departments, consider us a partner."