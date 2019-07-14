Presque Isle's mill rate has dropped

Presque Isle residents will now be paying a lower mill rate.

According to the City Manager that's because they were able to collaborate on things like ambulance services and landfills.

"This basically rolls back the mill rate back to 2014 so taking it back five years. The council has made it a goal to reduce property tax as much as possible and it was a perfect coincidence that the state also wanted to reduce the burden on property tax payers so by collaboration with other communities, increasing revenues, and getting support from the state that really led to reducing the mill rate by almost an entire mill," said Presque Isle City Manager, Martin Puckett.