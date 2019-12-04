Presque Isle woman pleads guilty to passing counterfeit money

A Presque Isle woman pleaded guilty Wednesday to passing counterfeit money.

According to court records, in December of last year, 28-year-old Vicky LeClerc contacted a person who was selling clothes on Facebook.

Leclerc met with the seller and paid for the clothes with a $50 bill.

The seller later became suspicious the bill was counterfeit.

She took the bill to the Presque Isle Police Department, and they confirmed the bill was counterfeit

We're told Leclerc was aware it was fake.

She faces up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine when sentenced.