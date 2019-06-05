Presque Isle woman accused of using phony money appears in federal court

One of two people accused of using phony money in Presque Isle has pleaded not guilty.

28-year-old Vicky LeClerc appeared Tuesday in federal court in Bangor.

She and 23-year-old Derek Mendoza are facing charges of trying to pass counterfeit bills.

Court documents say in December the two spent fake $50 bills in the area. LeClerc used counterfeit $100 bills, too.

The documents also say Mendoza tried to spend a fake $50 at the Cigaret Shopper on Main Street, but the cashier figured out it wasn't real.

Mendoza made his initial appearance in federal court in December but did not enter a plea.