Presque Isle police name third suspect in Monday's shooting

Police say a third person was involved with a shooting on Micmac land in Presque Isle early Monday morning.

According to authorities, just twelve hours after a man with gunshot wounds was taken from a Northern Road home, they arrested 26-year-old Brittany Britton.

Britton faces charges of elevated aggravated assault and aggravated reckless conduct.

Tuesday, 31-year-old Jomo White of Georgia was arrested at a home in Presque Isle.

He's charged with attempted murder, elevated aggravated assault, and aggravated reckless conduct with a firearm.

While this incident happened on tribal land, the Aroostook Band of Mic Macs tribal administrator says this is far from normal activity.

"This was an isolated event that did not directly involve tribal members, the victim nor the shooter were members of our tribe, our government has gathered and is taking formal action to improve upon the policies for housing to ensure better safety measures," said Aroostook Band of Micmacs tribal administrator Julie Miller.

Still on the run is 44-year-old Jason Alexander who police say should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information should call the Maine State Police at 532-5400.

A $500 reward for information leading to Alexander's arrest has been offered, and police say anyone found to be helping him hide will be prosecuted.

We're told the victim of the shooting is in critical condition.