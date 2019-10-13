Presque Isle officials discuss the future of City Hall

A familiar landmark on Second Street could soon be up for a facelift, according to City Manager Martin Puckett. Discussion began earlier this year, with officials weighing the pros and cons of constructing a new building or renovating the existing structure. The building was built in 1918 and served as the hospital until 1960.

“They've been working on it for, God I want to say four to six months they've been meeting and talking about, OK, what makes - what makes the most sense, moving, staying here,” said Presque Isle City Manager, Martin Puckett. “And so they had Lewis just reasonable approach, OK, what are the standards for how much it costs.”

Puckett says once Lewis Cousins, the city's Assessor, has renovation figures in place, the next step will be to hire an outside agency to come up with their own figures, then the two amounts will be compared and officials will take the next step.

“For this year's budget cycle we're going to have to put more money into the - into the account next year too, so probably 2021 is probably when we do the renovation,” said Puckett.

A final decision hasn't been made, but officials are leaning toward performing upgrades, rather than building new. Puckett says a rough estimate to renovate is about $450,000 as opposed to constructing new which would cost over $1 million.

“We avoid the cost of moving everything, relocating everything - the headache of it,” said Puckett. “It's going to stink to live in a work zone, but it's - economically it's the most - it's the most - everyone needs to put money back in the building.”

Improvements would include replacing windows, installing heat pumps and flooring, and improving the work flow of the first floor. Puckett says the building is sound, roof work has been completed, and both the elevator and sprinkler system have passed inspection. He says with a little TLC, City Hall should be good for years to come.

“They want to move forward with the plan but the funding is a whole new thing,” said Puckett. “Hopefully you have a council that will in 2021 will agree with the council from 2020 - say 'yeah, let's - let's put money aside.”

Puckett says officials don't want to borrow and are hoping to find alternative methods, including grants, to fund the project.