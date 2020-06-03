Presque Isle man still missing after a year, loved ones plea for information

A Presque Isle man has not been seen or heard from for a year and the mother of his child is asking the public for help in locating him.

32 year old Kurtis Madore was last seen on June 1 last year on the Woodland Center Road in Woodland.

Police say he was wearing blue jeans and dark colored Vans sneakers when he went missing.

Jaclyn Gilbert said, "I have hope that someone will find the courage to speak their truth. Any information that is true and accurate to please contact your local police department and Maine state police. I ask this of you with such gratitude and hope."

Anyone with information is asked to call State Police at 532-5400