Presque Isle man pleads not guilty to running a meth ring

A Presque Isle man has pleaded not guilty to running a meth ring that involved at least 17 people.

40-year-old Joel Strother was in federal court in Bangor Monday.

He faces drug and money laundering charges.

He was arrested in North Carolina in September.

Court documents say he headed up the operation that started in 2018 and then had others use money from drug sales to buy at least three vehicles in his name.

Strother was first arrested in North Carolina in April.

He was accused of illegally taking his two sons out of state by violating a custody agreement.

The boys were found safe.

In that case, Strother is charged with criminal restraint by a parent.