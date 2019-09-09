Presque Isle man pleads guilty to spending phony money around town

A man from Presque Isle accused of using phony money is admitting the crime.

24-year-old Derek Mendoza pleaded guilty Monday in federal court in Bangor.

He and 28-year-old Vicky LeClerc are charged with trying to pass counterfeit bills.

Court documents say in December the two spent fake $50 bills in the area. LeClerc is accused of using counterfeit $100 bills, too.

The documents also say Mendoza tried to spend a fake $50 at the Cigaret Shopper on Main Street, but the cashier figured out it wasn't real.

LeClerc has pleaded not guilty.

