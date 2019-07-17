Presque Isle man accused of spending fake money enters plea

A man from Presque Isle accused of using phony money will remain in jail until his trial after pleading not guilty.

23-year-old Derek Mendoza appeared Tuesday in federal court in Bangor.

He and 28-year-old Vicky LeClerc are facing charges of trying to pass counterfeit bills.

Court documents say in December the two spent fake $50 bills in the area.

LeClerc is accused of using counterfeit $100 bills, too.

The documents also say Mendoza tried to spend a fake $50 at the Cigaret Shopper on Main Street, but the cashier figured out it wasn't real.

LeClerc has also pleaded not guilty.