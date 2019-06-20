Presque Isle man sentenced for the death of man who died after 2017 fight

A Presque Isle man has been sentenced to nearly 4 years in prison for the death of man who died after a fight.

A jury found 22-year-old Jonathan Limary guilty of manslaughter and aggravated assault.

44-year-old Jean Bragdon died of post-surgery complications in November of 2017.

He had been injured in a fight with Limary.

At trial, Limary said he kicked Bragdon because he was concerned for he and his friends' safety.

In the courtroom Thursday, Limary apologized to Bragdon's family.

He's free on bail pending the appeal of his conviction and will stay at a transitional facility for veterans in Caribou where he has been living since his arrest.