Presque Isle locals protest the death of George Floyd

A peaceful protest was held Saturday morning on Main Street in Presque Isle.

A number of protesters gathered in the parking lot of the Aroostook Center Mall asking for justice for George Floyd...

An African American man who died earlier this week while in police custody in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

"It's really important to me that the residents of Presque Isle and Aroostook County see that we're not disjointed from the rest of the United States and the issue of society systemic racism is real and it effects us all, not only in major cities or in urban populaces where there is a great deal of persons of color, but also here in Presque Isle," said protester Lillie Lavado.

Protesters say they will out protesting every Saturday morning until a verdict is found in the case.