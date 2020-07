A Presque Isle company has been awarded more than two million dollars to support farmers and to fight food insecurity.

The money will allow the Maine Farmers Exchange to participate in the USDA's Farmers to Families Food Box Program.

That program is part of coronavirus relief and allows the USDA to buy all kinds of food, like produce, dairy, veggies, and meat.

Distributors box up the items and ship them to families in need.