Presque Isle Police believe missing boys have been taken to Florida, warrant issued for arrest of their father

Presque Isle Police say a warrant has been issued for the arrest of the father of two missing boys.

Authorities believe the boys may have been taken to Florida.

Police say 12-year old Joel Strother, II and 10-year old Carter Strother, III have been out of school since February.

They've spoken to their father, 40-year-old Joel Strother, by phone but say he is not cooperating with investigators.

Strother is thought to be driving a metallic colored GMC Terrain, possibly with temporary paper plates.

Police say he has a tattoo on the left side of his neck

Anyone with information is urged to call 764-4476.