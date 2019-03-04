United flight lands off the runway at Presque Isle International Airport

Minor injuries reported after United flight landed off the runway at the Presque Isle International Airport.

City of Presque Isle reports 28 passengers and 4 crew members were on board. One crew member and 3 passengers have been transported to hospital with minor injuries.

At 11:30 this morning inbound flight 4933 landed off the runway on the east side.

The aircraft is damaged and will remain on the runway until the FAA investigates.

Photo credit: Crown of Maine facebook page