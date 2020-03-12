Presque Isle High School senior puts spotlight on higher education for rural students

Presque Isle High School senior is in Washington D.C. putting a spotlight on higher education for rural students.

During a panel discussion hosted by U.S. Senators, Katelyn Amero painted a picture of what life is like in a rural town.

She highlighted the obstacles students face in accessing educational opportunities.

Education Department data finds only one in three college students come from rural areas.

Senator Susan Collins introduced a bill to help raise those numbers.

The legislation would give students more higher education and employment opportunities.

Amero attended a summer program at the University of Chicago in 20-19.

She says it solidified her goal of going to college and studying biology.

Amero said, "Really happy to be here because I'm representing rural students from all over the country, not just from where I'm from in Presque Isle. So, I feel really honored to speak for all of those students who don't have the same opportunities as a student from a more urban setting."

Amero has applied to five colleges in Maine and one out of state.

She has not decided yet where she will be going next Fall.