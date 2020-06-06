Presque Isle Farmers Market maintains safety measures

It's been three weeks since the Presque Isle Farmers Market opened for the season.

Vendors were set up and ready to go at the weekly Presque Isle Farmers Market.

Deena Albert Parks is the chairperson for the Presque Isle Farmers Market and says things have been running smoothly.

"Planned ahead pretty well. You know our vendors are definitely spaced out to met guidelines, wearing masks, we ask the customers to wear masks as well and just like in the stores, some do some don't you know it is what it is. We have great signage. The customers have been great they've been very respectful they've been leaving space between people," said Albert Parks.

One thing that is still missing from the market is the craft vendor.

Albert Parks says that they are still waiting to hear when they can come join them once more.

"We're waiting for the department of agriculture to update their guidelines in terms of if adding crafters back in they haven't updated their guidelines in about six weeks so we're hoping that we see something come out in the next week or so on that," said Albert Parks.

She adds that they have started to see some new faces around the market.

"We definitely see our regulars. They're very very loyal followers we have seen quite a few new people come out to visit us whether it's to come get seedlings or mircogreens or just maple syrup. We're definitely seeing more people with EBT and SNAP with food stamps coming to visit with us cause we can double their money," said Albert Parks.