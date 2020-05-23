Presque Isle Farmers Market is open

The Presque Isle Farmers Market opened this weekend.

The goods haven't changed, but the way they are sold certainly has.

"How we exchange money, how we exchange the product…we're having to keep for instance with mine I'm serving the coffee, and I'm serving the cream and sugar instead of the guests doing it or the vistor," says Ben Nason, the owner of Storibord Coffee.

He says it's important for vendors to have markets like this because it's sometimes the only way they can showcase their products.

"For many of them this is the only way they get their product out there. I have a couple of other areas for mine that I can offer but for many of the people here this is the area where they get they're able to do their commerce they can sell their product," says Nason.

Farmers markets are a great way for people to enjoy the outdoors and shop local