Jury finds Presque Isle man guilty of manslaughter

A Presque Isle man was found guilty of manslaughter and aggravated assault Friday in connection with a 2017 death.

22-year-old Jonathan Limary was accused in the death of 44-year-old Jean Bragdon, who died of post surgical complications in November of 2017, after being injured by Limary in a fight in October of that year.

A jury entered deliberations Friday afternoon.

Limary testified on his own behalf, acknowledging he kicked Bragdon because he was concerned for he and his friends' safety.

It took the jury three hours to reach their verdict.

Sentencing will take place in June.