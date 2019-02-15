Presidents' Week Auto Buying

Updated: Fri 10:45 AM, Feb 15, 2019

David Leach, Principal Consumer Credit Examiner at the Bureau of Consumer Credit Protection was a special guest in the TV5 studio on Friday. He spoke to Wayne Harvey about the things consumers should look out for when buying a vehicle during the week of President's Day when dealers may be offering promotions.

 