President Trump tweets about "many complaints" in Maine, Maine Dems respond

President Trump spent part of his Sunday morning tweeting about Maine.

At 8:20 a.m., Trump wrote, "Many complaints coming in about Maine. I love that State, won Maine 2 - Don’t make the cure worse than the problem itself. That can happen, you know!"

The President's remarks accompanied a retweet about Sunday River Brewing Company, the restaurant that attempted to defy Gov. Janet Mill's executive order which temporarily prohibited in-person dining in Maine because of the coronavirus.

That owner of Sunday River Brewing, Rick Savage, was issued a summons from the state and lost his health license. The following day, hundreds of people protested Gov. Mill's stay-at-home order in Augusta outside the Blaine House. Protesters argued the slow reopening of the Maine economy is killing businesses.

This isn't the first time the President has sided with protesters over governors. Last month, he called on his supporters in Democrat-led states to "liberate."

Democratic House Speaker, and Senate Candidate Sarah Gideon responded to the President today, tweeting in part: "Funny you should say that because I can't tell you how many complaints I hear about your administration's response."

Businesses allowed to reopen under Stage 1 of Maine's plan included, but were not limited to: barbershops, hair salons, pet grooming, drive-in movie theaters, auto dealerships and car washes. Expanded activities included restricted use of golf and disc golf courses, guided outdoor activities, state-owned public land trails and historic sites. Coastal state parks remain closed.