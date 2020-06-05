President Trump tours Maine facility where COVID-19 testing swabs are made

The President took a tour of the Puritan Medical Products facility in Guilford Friday.

The company produces the swabs used for COVID-19 testing.

They were recently awarded $75,000,000 in federal funding.

That money will be used for a new facility in Pittsfield that is scheduled to open in July.

During his remarks, the President discussed how impressed he is with the work being done at Puritan.

Some of the employees thanked him for his support.

He acknowledged their efforts, "You're doing something very significant. The product is made in the USA. I shouldn't tell you this but I use it every other day. I go like this. I say is that a Puritan please.. ...a great product."

As the President wrapped up his remarks, he spoke a lot about the upcoming election.

He said how important Maine is in 2020. President Trump said he wants to win not only the 2nd Congressional District like he did in 2016, he wants to win the entire state.

Guilford is a town in the 2nd District.