President Trump tags Sen. Susan Collins in tweet about whistleblowers

President Trump tagged Sen. Susan Collins in a tweet referencing whistleblowers Sunday night.

In the tweet, the president writes, in part, "this whole whistle-blower racket needs to be looked at very closely, it is causing great injustice and harm. I hope you are listening Sen. Susan Collins."

On Friday, Sen. Collins commented on the president's firing of Inspector General Steve Linick, saying that the president didn't provide the kind of legal justification necessary to remove him from office.