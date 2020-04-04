President Trump approves Governor Mills request for major disaster deceleration

Governor Mills announced Saturday that the President has approved her request for a major disaster declaration for the State of Maine.

This will unlock critical federal assistance for state agencies and municipalities.

The approval is specifically for public assistance, which means that State agencies and municipalities in all 16 counties will be reimbursed for 75 percent of approved costs associated with their COVID-19 response.

We're told the Governor's other requests for disaster assistance, including additional resources for child care, behavioral health, and legal services, among others, remain under review.

Governor Mills in a statement Saturday evening said the following:

“I welcome this support from the Federal government. It will bolster the response of our State agencies and municipalities who are working to protect the public’s health and safety during these unprecedented times,” said Governor Mills. “I am grateful to Maine’s Congressional Delegation for advocating for this designation, and I am hopeful the President will approve the State’s pending requests for critical resources. Maine people are doing their part to defeat this virus, and those additional resources will provide critical support. We will continue to do all we can to protect our state and provide for Maine people who need our help.”