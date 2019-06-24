Prescription drug reform bill package signed into law

Governor Mills Monday signed into law a bill package aimed at lowering prescription drug costs.

One bill would allow importation of prescription drugs from Canada, where they are much cheaper.

Another focuses on stopping pharmacy benefit managers from increasing the consumer costs on drugs.

"I'm proud to sign these bills into law today to take another step forward in ensuring affordable, accessible health care for every Maine person," said Mills.

A third bill tries to increase drug cost transparency by making companies provide data on their prices.

Two of the bills are sponsored by Senate President Troy Jackson, D-Allagash, and Assistant Senate Majority Leader Eloise Vitelli, D-Arrowsic, and Senator Heather Sanborn, D-Portland, each sponsored one.

"For too long, Mainers have seen their prescription drugs skyrocket because politicians were too afraid to take on big pharma, which we are not," said Jackson. "Today, that changes. With this prescription drug reform package, we are delivering long overdue relief to Mainers."

The bill package also sets up the Maine Prescription Drug Affordability Board to keep a close eye on things.

They go into affect a little under three months from now.