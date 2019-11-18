Preparing for 2019's Turkey Telethon

Sitting down to a warm meal, with all the fixings, and sharing it with loved ones is an honored tradition for many of us around the holiday.

The Turkey Drive helps to makes sure that this tradition is possible for folks facing hardships who otherwise would not have a Thanksgiving meal.

Photo: MGN/USAF

This year between the two turkey drives, Free the Z and WABI Turkey Telethon our goal is to provide a meal for 5,000 older adults, and families throughout our state going as far north a Greenville, and Millinocket as far east as Machias being distributed throughout Penobscot, Piscataquis and into Hancock, Washington and Somerset Counties.

Penquis collaborates with 43 organizations that support people facing food insecurity to distribute the turkeys. Many of these turkeys are delivered right to homes for people whose health prevents them from leaving their home or have transportation barriers. We even accommodate requests from some of our older adults for a small chicken.

Penquis could not do any of this without out the generous giving of individuals and the support of our business and community partners. Last year we were near the end of the campaign and had not yet met the goal of what was needed and the First National Bank stepped up and helped make up that difference. This year they are the lead sponsor.

Ways to donate:

Text TURKEY 44321 available NOW.

Visit www.penquis.org donate page.

Donate a turkey at Free the Z event Brewer Hannaford Parking lot, starting Tuesday, November, 19th- 21st

Or give us a call during the WABI Turkey Telethon, Thursday evening 5:00 pm -6:30 pm.