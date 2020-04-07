Pregnant amid the pandemic- Part two of a special report

Several expectant moms have contacted TV-5, concerned about their risks amid the coronavirus outbreak.

(Pexels)

Some expressed concerns about delivering in a hospital setting.

In part two of her special report, Joy Hollowell shows us how a growing number of women are choosing alternative birthing plans.

+++++

Certified Midwife Christine Yentes says calls are coming into the as Holly Non 7 Birth Center in Bangor as the Covid-19 pandemic spreads.

"I've seen an increase of women who are interested in home births as well as birthing here at the birth center," says Yentes.

According to the CDC, it is not known at this time if the coronavirus causes problems during pregnancy or affects the health of the baby after birth.

"There's not an increased risk for them transmitting it to their baby, should they get the coronavirus," explains Yentes. "The placenta does an amazing job of keeping viruses out of the baby's blood stream."

Staff at the birth center are doing more teleprenatals. They also doing their best not to make social distancing a distraction.

"We're having to wear face masks for our in person prenatals and births and post pardum appointments, says Yentes. "So we look a little funny but we're still lovin people from afar."

They're encouraging expentant mothers to stay nourished with immune boosting meals.

"Food is really what keeps us healthy and keeps our stress level down," says Yentes.

And, there is absolutely nothing wrong with a good cry.

"We should be crying at different points during this process," encourages Yentes. "Tere's a lot of grief involved in what we don't get to continue in our lives right now."

++++++

For more information on the Holly No 7 Birth Center, log onto

https://www.hollyno7.com/

For more information on what the CDC is recommending for pregnancy mothers and COVID-19, log onto https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/need-extra-precautions/pregnancy-breastfeeding.html

A new study indicates that most pregnant women who contract coronavirus do not experience more severe complications than other patients.

The study was published Monday in the American Journal of Obstetrics & Gynecology.

It is based on data collected from 43 pregnant women diagnosed with coronavirus in New York between March 13 and 27.

Thirty-seven women experienced a mild form of coronavirus while four developed more severe forms. Only two experienced a "critical disease."

This contrasts with past research on pregnant women with SARS and the flu, where pregnancy was linked to more severe illness.

The virus also doesn't appear to be passed onto babies from their mothers, the study says.