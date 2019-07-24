Pregnant Ga. woman fatally shot while shielding 3-year-old son

Police are asking the public for help, as they investigate who shot and killed a pregnant woman during a reported fight at a Georgia apartment complex.

Auriel Callaway, 24, was hit by a stray bullet and died from her injuries. Her 3-year-old son Mason was not hurt. (Source: Family photos/WSB/Cox/CNN)

Witnesses say a group of kids began arguing Monday night in the Clark Gardens apartment complex in Athens, Ga. Adults got involved in the reported fight, and someone started shooting.

Victim Auriel Callaway, 24, who was about 4 months pregnant, was walking home at the time with her 3-year-old son Mason, according to her sister, Standria Walker.

"They took our baby away from us. She was not but 24,” Walker said.

When Callaway heard the shots, Walker says she grabbed her son and tried to make it safely into her apartment. She was hit by a stray bullet and collapsed.

"She said, ‘I’m fitting to go, y’all. I’m taking my baby in the house.’ She made it right here before the gunshots fired,” Walker said.

Callaway was taken to a nearby hospital, where she and her unborn child died. Mason was not hurt during the incident.

Now, Callaway’s family wants police to figure out who fired that deadly shot because they want justice.

“She was beautiful. She had a heart of gold. She would give when she didn’t have it. All she cared about was her son,” Walker said. “Somebody is gonna pay for this.”

Athens-Clark County Police detained eight people for questioning after the incident, but they were all later released.

Investigators are now urging anyone who may have information about what happened to contact them.

