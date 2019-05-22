Pre-service training held for law enforcement officers

The Maine Criminal Justice Academy held a training session atHusson University campus in Bangor Wednesday.

"This is an awesome group. They're a ton of fun." says Amanda Baker, one of the 21 trainees. "We have a game warden, a couple forest rangers. Soon to be officers all over the state."

The future officers spent a day learning some important skills as part of the Law Enforcement Officer Pre-Service Training Program.

"If somebody has to go to jail we teach them a good way to arrest people that are non-compliant with the commands." says Lt. Eddie Benjamin of Holden Police Department. "So we do what we call MARC training."

"Which is mechanics of arrest, restraint and control." adds Baker.

Baker is working towards being a reserve police officer in Fort Fairfield.

"It's been great working with Lt. Benjamin from Holden. He's an excellent instructor and he has a couple of other officers from local agencies have been here to go around and watch us practice our moves."

This session is day eight of a ten day course. After the trainees complete this course they will move on to 80 hours of training in the field.

"It's a combined 200 hours that we do."

"We're looking for officers." says Lt. Benjamin. "I know it's a struggle right now every single department in the state…in the nation. We're always looking for good people."

Lt. Benjamin says it's important for the future officers to know tactics that will keep both them and the people they serve safe.

"Our law enforcement officers need help." says Baker. "They need good people to do that and I feel like I'm one of those people."