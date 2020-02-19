Prayer vigil in Tremont for mother and 6-year-old son killed in Virginia

A prayer vigil in Tremont Wednesday night is remembering the lives of a local woman and her son who were killed in Virginia.

34-year-old Jen Norwood and 6-year-old Wyatt died on Valentine's Day.

Norwood's older son is accused of shooting them. Her husband Josh survived.

The couple grew up on Mount Desert Island.

Josh's mother Ginny, who lives in Sullivan, says Jen had a heart for people and would help anyone.

She says her grandson Wyatt was a sweet boy who loved Mr. Potato Head. He would have turned seven next month.

The vigil at Tremont Congregational Church is from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. with group prayer scheduled for 6:30 p.m.