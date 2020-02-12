Prayer service held for victims of Clinton crash

It was a night of prayers, song, and remembrance in Clinton. Folks gathered Wednesday evening at the Clinton Baptist Church for a service honoring the victims of the fatal crash on Sunday.

They prayed for the victims, their families, and others in the community like first responders, teachers, and counselors.

Pastor Mark Philbrick says he wanted to give people the opportunity to honor those affected by the tragedy.

"With this having happened in our community here in Clinton, we're a church here in this community," said Philbrick. "And so it's not just about meeting these four walls. It's taking ownership of the fact that we're responsible to support the people that have gone through this whether we know them or not. They're our neighbors; they're part of our community here."

They also collected money for the families involved.

If you'd like to donate, you can stop into the church on Spring St.