Powerball drawing held for $562 million jackpot

Powerball put an estimated $562.1 million up for grabs in Wednesday night’s drawing.

The winning numbers drawn were 10, 53, 50, 63, 14 and the Powerball was 21.

A jackpot winner needs to match numbers on all five white balls and the Powerball. The white balls are numbered 1 through 69 and the Powerball is numbered 1 through 26.

There are other ways to win.

You can get a hundred bucks by matching either four white balls or three white balls and the Powerball, and if you match four white balls plus the Powerball you’d get $50,000.

Statistically, you only have a one in 292.2 million chance of winning the big prize. But if you were to beat the long odds and hit the jackpot, you’d have an important decision to make: cash or annuity.

Taking the cash up front in the next drawing would get you about $335 million (before taxes), while an annuity would get you the full amount (also, before taxes) in installments across 30 years.

Drawings will be held every Wednesday and Saturday night at 11 ET until someone wins the jackpot. If nobody wins, the jackpot will continue to climb.

When a jackpot winner is determined, the prize will reset at $40 million.

