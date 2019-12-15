Power outages being reported in Aroostook County

Due to the high winds, many customers are without power Sunday morning.

Emera Maine says more than 1,200 customers in Limestone, Fort Fairfield and nearby communities now experiencing an outage.

In anticipation of windy weather Sunday, extra crews are on standby to ensure any service interruptions are safely addressed as quickly as possible.

Customers may report outages via Emera's website or by calling their Customer Contact Center at (207) 973-2000 or 1-855-EMERA11 (1-855-363-7211).

