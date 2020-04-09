Power outages being reported across the state

Due to snow and high winds, many customers are without power Thursday night.

As of 8:33 p.m. ----

Central Maine Power says more than 67,400 customers are currently without power.

Emera Maine is reporting just over 4,400 customers without power.

Emera Maine Spokesperson Judy Long says, "Emera Maine is prepared to for a safe, prompt response to additional reports of power outages."

Central Maine Power says they have 80 company crews and 85 in-state contractor crews on standby to respond to any outages.

To report an outage with Emera Maine -

https://www.emeramaine.com/outages-and-restoration/

or call (207) 973-2000 or 1-855-363-7211.

To report an outage with Central Maine Power-

https://ecmp.cmpco.com/WebOutage

You can call 1-800-696-1000 to report an outage, too.

Snow is headed to the region on Thursday.

It will continue into Friday, and high winds are also expected.

Snow could be heavy at times late Thursday and early Friday.

Total accumulations will range from 10"-16” for areas north and Dover-Foxcroft and Lincoln with some locally higher amounts up to 18” possible; 5”-10” from Dover-Foxcroft to Lincoln southward across much of the remainder of the state with the exception of lower amounts of 3”-7” along the coast and southern locales.

The storm will wind down during the day Friday.