Power knocked out to thousands during thunderstorms

The power is mostly back following thunderstorms that left thousands of Maine homes and businesses in the dark.

Central Maine Power reported outages affecting more than 2,700 customers as thunderstorms rolled through Saturday night. By Sunday morning, the company was reporting fewer than 150 customers without power, mostly in York County.

The Portland Press Herald reports the storm delayed the Shinedown concert in Westbrook. The concert venue was evacuated and patrons were told to stay in their cars. The band was back on stage by about 9:30 p.m. after the storm passed.