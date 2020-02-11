Potential donor inquires pour in for Bangor boy in need of kidney

An update now to a story we shared with you Friday.

The mother of the Bangor child in desperate need a of kidney is much closer to finding a donor.

That's thanks to you.

The story about six-year-old Bentley Newell has been shared more than 1,500 times.

Bentley was born with two failing kidneys.

His aunt donated one to him when he was a baby.

That kidney is now failing.

Bentley needs a new kidney in the next month or two.

Heather Kinsella says her son's doctors at Maine Medical Center in Portland were astounded over the weekend.

They say more than 70 people signed up to be a potential organ donor for Bentley.

They told her this was the first time in the hospital's history this has happened.

Kinsella says they can't put into words just how grateful they are.

They are still looking for a donor.

The right person needs to have an "a" or "o" blood type. You can go to mmc.donorscreen.org and take a survey to donate specifically to Bentley Newell, birthdate 2-6-14.

They also have a GoFundMe where more information can be found about being an organ donor. Something that would be nothing short of a miracle for this little boy and his mom.

