Potato Feast Days returns to Houlton

Crowds gather in Market square and Monument park to enjoy this craft fair and community market as part of the annual Potato Feast Days.

“We're in our 60th year…it's hard to believe,” says Jane Torres, from Greater Houlton Chamber of Commerce. “It's really..this is an agricultural community. It's based on potatoes, and so we like to celebrate it a little bit. It's changed over the years, it used to be they'd do a lot of games like potato barrel rolling and potato digging and things but over time..nobody knows how to roll a potato barrel anymore.

A candy drop, doll parade, and lobster feast were some of the activities planned for this year. Torres says that despite the potato harvest taking place in September and October, August is the best time for the farmers.

“The farmers will start digging probably sometime in mid-September and earnest and then you know they're busy. They are busy tending to their farms and doing all of their harvestings and so it's great to do it now because they can enjoy it too.”

Tracy Tarr is a vendor at the craft fair. She isn't selling to make a profit though, she's raising money to help foster kids.

“We do busy bags,” says Tracy. “They're for kids that are going into foster care, they are waiting at the police station or at the department. We give them something to do, a snack and a juice while they're waiting for placement they're usually scared.”

Another vendor says that Potato Feast Days gives people time to socialize and get together before the snow starts falling.

“I think it gives everyone a chance to get out and you know, we know that this time of year, winter coming soon you know and everybody is gonna be trapped in their house and stuff,” says Aleshia. “So this is kind of like our cooler time, it's not too hot and it's not too cold. People should be out and socializing and seeing what other people have to offer.”

Events wrapped up Saturday with a chicken bbq put on by Houlton Fire Department.