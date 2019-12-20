Postal workers need your help to make sure your deliveries are on time

With Christmas coming, Bangor's postal workers have some tips to help them out.

The shopping season creates a huge increase in work for postal workers and they need your help to make sure your packages are delivered on time.

So make sure your walkways and steps are cleared of snow and that your mailbox is easily accessible.

Putting down salt and sand is also appreciated.

"Ultimately we end up with about a 100 percent increase thereabouts. So if you can imagine your normal work day and then double it. That's approximately what it looks like, both at the retail counter and at the delivery part of our service," said Bangor's Postmaster, Charles Redburn.

You can still mail your packages in time for Christmas but at this point you'll want to use an expedited service.