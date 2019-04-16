Possible flooding along Kennebec River into Wednesday

There is a flood warning issued for the Kennebec River in Augusta and Skowhegan.

Forecasters don't expect the flooding to be severe.

The warning's in effect until tomorrow afternoon.

The National Weather Service recommends you do not drive through flooded areas.

"We're keeping an eye on it. Suggest anybody that gets near any water going across the road, they should stop and not proceed, be cautious. Also, it wouldn't hurt if you live somewhere where there is a potential large runoff, make sure your sump-pumps are hooked up so you don't have a disaster in your basement."

Rain is expected on Thursday, which could impact the level of the river as well.