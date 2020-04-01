Positive cases of coronavirus reported at Hancock County hospitals

According to officials with Northern Light Health there is now 1 positive case of COVID-19 at Northern Light Blue Hill Hospital.

No other information was given regarding the patient.

Mount Desert Island Hospital also confirmed Tuesday afternoon that 2 patients have come back positive with COVID-19.

The second confirmed case is a resident of Hancock County and the patient is now isolated at home.

Dr. James Jarvis with Northern Light Health also wants to remind people that the reason numbers of positive cases may seem low in the state is because they are only testing certain individuals.

He also says community spread is on the rise and that the best way to fight COVID-19 is by staying home unless they need to do essential needs.

According to Dr. Jarvis the earliest we could see a vaccine for COVID-19 could be 9 months to a couple of years.

Ali Worster, vice president of Human Resources at Northern Light says one of the most important things right now is keeping staff safe. “The way we are doing that is by restricting visitors to the medical center and we have a rigorous screening process in place for both visitors and staff that enter the medical center. They have to go through these locations in order to get into work everyday and we check in with them on their health on day to day basis.”

Dr. Jarvis adds the best vaccine right now is social distancing.

