Portland's Valentine's Day Bandit makes surprise visit to Maine hospitals

Valentine's Day was two months ago, but Portland's famous Valentine's Day Bandit made a special delivery during the coronavirus outbreak to thank health care workers.

Northern Light Mercy Hospital in Portland shared pictures Monday morning after the bandit hung a giant heart flag on the side of the building outside the emergency department on Spring Street.

The hospital wrote on Facebook, "While showing the love for our team, we’d like to express our sincere gratitude for all health care workers and first responders in Maine and across the nation."

Maine Medical Center in Portland also reported a tribute from the bandit, sharing a picture of a giant heart on the parking garage. The hospital wrote, "Thank you, V-Day Bandit, for making us smile!"

The Valentine's Day Bandit is known for anonymously plastering the city of Portland with hearts every Valentine's Day morning.