Portland woman gives hundreds of gifts to families in need this Christmas

More than 80 families in the Katahdin Region had a very Merry Christmas thanks to the incredible generosity of one woman from Portland.

"You really can't measure how much impact she's had on us all,” said Ron Preo of Millinocket.

American Legion Post 80 in Millinocket is feeling thankful this Christmas season after receiving quite the donation.

They first got a call from 75-year-old Penny Lowell from Portland right before Christmas.

She mentioned that she had ties to Millinocket and to the American Legion, and had items she wanted to give.

So, Ron Preo made the nearly three hour trip down to retrieve them.

But, little did he know realize how much Penny was willing to give…

"My God it was just incredible to see how much was coming out of that apartment house. My truck was completely heaped up to the roof. The tarp was barely big enough to cover the whole back of the truck,” explained Preo.

"At first, we were going to gather lists from the community and put packages together but when we saw the enormity of how much stuff was here, it was just so much easier to come through and have people pick out what they need,” said Preo.

Folks came in and picked out everything from…..

"Hand lotions to shampoo to toys, clothes, and shoes. There were over 125 backpacks that were full of school supplies,” said Preo.

Ron and the rest of the Legion now refer to Penny as “Nana Claus.”

Her generosity helped at least 80 families in need in the Millinocket community this Christmas.

“She's touched so many families,” said Preo. “I wasn't really aware that there is that much need there is in this community. So, this is a display of really how bad the area is doing. We were blessed by this lady, that's all I can say."

The American Legion is now brainstorming what to do with the rest of the items that need to be distributed.

"I'd like to get it out to the other charities in town that deal with the less fortunate and make sure all these shoes and clothing get into the right hands,” explained Preo.

Preo says they were just a small part of getting the items out into the community.

But, they’re hopeful she’ll make this a yearly tradition.

I hope she does it again next year because she's putting a lot of smiles on people’s faces,” said Preo.

